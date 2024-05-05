Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Keysight Technologies worth $88,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.36. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

