Swiss National Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $89,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $707.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $678.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,986,274. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

