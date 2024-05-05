Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 39,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $94.41 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $96.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.