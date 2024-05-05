Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Dollar Tree worth $92,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $120.73 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

