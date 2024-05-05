MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $115.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.78.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.69. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $104.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,030,715.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,824 shares of company stock worth $68,127,415. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after buying an additional 47,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,582,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

