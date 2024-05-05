Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $5.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 412.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 596,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

