Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,932 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of G opened at $31.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on G. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

