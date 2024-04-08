Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,184 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after purchasing an additional 869,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,704 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $102,959,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $63.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.