Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stephens

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GBX opened at $53.16 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 846.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 216,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.