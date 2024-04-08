Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $205,757.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65.

On Monday, March 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60.

On Monday, February 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 137,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,755,000 after purchasing an additional 344,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

