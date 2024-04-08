Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO Sells $67,410.56 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 20,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $67,410.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,655.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.73 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $281.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

About Blade Air Mobility

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 94,149 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 535,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.