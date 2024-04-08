Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO Sells $67,410.56 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 20,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $67,410.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,655.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 15.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.73 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $281.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.16.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility
About Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blade Air Mobility
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.