Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Expedia Group Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $115.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

