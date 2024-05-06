STERIS (STE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect STERIS to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY24 guidance at $8.60-$8.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 8.600-8.700 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $207.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.09. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS has a 12-month low of $185.22 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on STE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

