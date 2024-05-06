First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 0.9 %

ETR stock opened at $108.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.21. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $108.45.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Read Our Latest Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.