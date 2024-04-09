CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $902.41

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 902.41 ($11.42) and last traded at GBX 942 ($11.92), with a volume of 223314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 944 ($11.95).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($30.00) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £674.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,922.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,368.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,500.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75.

In related news, insider Joanne Shaw acquired 589 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($21.47) per share, with a total value of £9,989.44 ($12,643.26). 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

