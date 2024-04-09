Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $247.00

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 247 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.10), with a volume of 707348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.08).

Temple Bar Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £708.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,531.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Temple Bar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Temple Bar’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

