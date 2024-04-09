EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of EQT worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EQT by 61.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after buying an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NYSE:EQT opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

