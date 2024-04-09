International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 232,927 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 21,995.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,927 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $44,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC opened at $204.28 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.99 and a 52-week high of $209.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

