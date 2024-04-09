Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $8.79 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,658,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,022,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,957,000 after purchasing an additional 138,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

