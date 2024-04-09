Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 451 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in FMC by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FMC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $125.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMC

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.