Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) to “Overweight”

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

NYSE DLR opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,002,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,113,000 after purchasing an additional 836,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $107,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.