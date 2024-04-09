Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $32,510.31. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,999.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $32,510.31. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,999.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $992,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 589,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,499,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,982. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZWS opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

