iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,871,000 after buying an additional 2,746,232 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,320,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,811,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,246,000 after purchasing an additional 225,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,378,000 after purchasing an additional 369,768 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

