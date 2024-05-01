MP Materials (MP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect MP Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MP Materials Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE:MP opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $26.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP
About MP Materials
MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MP Materials
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- About the Markup Calculator
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.