MP Materials (MP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect MP Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MP opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $26.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.