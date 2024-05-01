Michael A. Boxer Sells 2,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $568.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 77.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

