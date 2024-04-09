Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $657.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 6.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

