Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.44.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $166.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.62. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,711,144. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

