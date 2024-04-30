Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 874 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Electric Power by 91.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

