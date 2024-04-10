Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,250,000 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,599,354.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 0.9 %

LLYVA opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,922,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 54,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.