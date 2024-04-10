Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.79

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.79 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.92 ($0.10). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10), with a volume of 15,350,439 shares.

Hurricane Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.02 million, a P/E ratio of 194.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

About Hurricane Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its licenses focused on the Rona Ridge; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick Crest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.