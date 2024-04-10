Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.97

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.97 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.28). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.27), with a volume of 941,408 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £22.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.71.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

