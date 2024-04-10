Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van Sells 5,401 Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 5,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $108,560.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,815,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 6,163 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $123,629.78.

On Thursday, March 21st, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,056 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $17,307.84.

Shares of CTGO opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.56. Contango Ore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Contango Ore in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cormark initiated coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTGO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Contango Ore by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 5,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 7,310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Contango Ore in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

