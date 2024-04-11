Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Busey Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Busey Bank decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Busey Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Busey Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $157.66 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average of $140.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.