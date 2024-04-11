Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,111,000 after buying an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after buying an additional 664,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,124,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Omnicom Group Price Performance
Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
