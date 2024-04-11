Analysts Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $43.29

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $37.68 on Monday. EQT has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of EQT by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of EQT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

