Brokerages Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Price Target at $41.50

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Greenbrier Companies

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $53.42 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.