Analysts Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) PT at $6.00

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SBSW. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $5.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $9.88.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
