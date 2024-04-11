Analysts Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) PT at $6.00

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBSW. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $5.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

