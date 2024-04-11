Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.64) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.29) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.56).

AAL opened at GBX 2,145.50 ($27.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,850.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,974.09. The stock has a market cap of £28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11,919.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,815.50 ($35.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49.

In related news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.98), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($537,896.20). Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

