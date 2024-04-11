Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $51.45. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $51.58, with a volume of 3,288,846 shares changing hands.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.
View Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freeport-McMoRan
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.