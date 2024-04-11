SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Stock Price Up 3.7% on Analyst Upgrade

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $7.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. SilverCrest Metals traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.47. 386,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,393,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SilverCrest Metals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.32.
SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SilverCrest Metals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.