MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1,512.99, but opened at $1,478.10. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,427.49, with a volume of 363,723 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total value of $2,498,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total value of $2,498,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,084 shares of company stock worth $103,005,968. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 8.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,184.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.26. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.