Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

