Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $122.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.40.
LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
NYSE:LW opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.39. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
