Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) CMO Rebecca Taub Sells 2,676 Shares

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total value of $658,269.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,909,164.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rebecca Taub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rebecca Taub sold 27,845 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.14, for a total value of $6,825,923.30.

On Friday, April 5th, Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $6,693,860.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $244.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $322.67.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.98) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 151,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $351.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.40.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

