Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Balaji Gandhi Sells 7,778 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 7,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $175,938.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 25th, Balaji Gandhi sold 3,504 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $81,327.84.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Balaji Gandhi sold 932 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $22,880.60.

NYSE PHR opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.92. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 477,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,514,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 156,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

