Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.13. Approximately 225,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 812,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $232,024.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,034.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $232,024.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,034.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,986 shares of company stock worth $950,297 over the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

