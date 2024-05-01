Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $88,000 in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 137.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 4.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

