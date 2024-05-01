ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

