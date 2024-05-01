iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Decreased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $250.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

