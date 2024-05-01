Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,378 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.11 and a 200 day moving average of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

